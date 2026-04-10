Jarell Quansah Injury: Uncertain status for Saturday

Quansah (thigh) will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against Dortmund, according to manager Kasper Hjulmand.

All signs point to Quansah being a game-time call for Saturday's game, as Leverkusen will likely wait until the very last minute to decide on the England international. Loic Bade, Robert Andrich and Edmond Tapsoba should start at center-back if Quansah is not ready to play, but this potential loss would be a huge blow for Leverkusen.