Jarell Quansah Injury: Working individually Tueday
Quansah (thigh) is still in individual training Tuesday but Leverkusen remain hopeful he can return for Saturday's clash at Dortmund, according to Kicker.
Quansah has not yet rejoined group sessions, but the club has not walked back coach Kasper Hjulmand's comments from last week suggesting he could be available for the Westfalenstadion showdown. The defender's pace is considered almost irreplaceable in Leverkusen's defensive setup, with neither Loic Bade, Robert Andrich nor Edmond Tapsoba able to match his top speed, making his return a genuine priority for Hjulmand heading into a critical stretch of the season. The Werkself will monitor his progress closely over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement on Saturday.
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