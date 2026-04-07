Jarell Quansah headshot

Jarell Quansah Injury: Working individually Tueday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Quansah (thigh) is still in individual training Tuesday but Leverkusen remain hopeful he can return for Saturday's clash at Dortmund, according to Kicker.

Quansah has not yet rejoined group sessions, but the club has not walked back coach Kasper Hjulmand's comments from last week suggesting he could be available for the Westfalenstadion showdown. The defender's pace is considered almost irreplaceable in Leverkusen's defensive setup, with neither Loic Bade, Robert Andrich nor Edmond Tapsoba able to match his top speed, making his return a genuine priority for Hjulmand heading into a critical stretch of the season. The Werkself will monitor his progress closely over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement on Saturday.

Jarell Quansah
Bayer Leverkusen
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