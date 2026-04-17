Jarell Quansah headshot

Jarell Quansah News: Available for Augsburg clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Quansah (thigh) was confirmed as an option for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Quansah missed the Dortmund fixture despite the club waiting until the very last moment before ruling him out, but a full week of training has put him firmly back in contention for the weekend. Whether coach Kasper Hjulmand restores him directly to the starting lineup or eases him back in off the bench will be the key question heading into Saturday, with Loic Bade having held down a solid role in the back three. Either way, having Quansah's pace and athleticism available again is a genuine boost for Leverkusen as they push hard on multiple fronts in the final stretch of the season.

Jarell Quansah
Bayer Leverkusen
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