Quansah delivered a high-floor defensive performance, piling up peripheral points while anchoring a clean sheet in a match where his side absorbed pressure. What stood out for fantasy was the added ball involvement, as he emerged as a major threat on attacking set pieces while also creating chances, a clear deviation from his usual profile. With 18 clearances and eight interceptions over his last three domestic starts, the center-back will hope this finally translates into more consistent fantasy production.