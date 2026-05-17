Jarell Quansah News: Scores in finale

Quansah scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV.

Quansah logged three of his four goals on the season in the last 12 Bundesliga matches, including a late equalizer on Saturday. He was part of one of the better defensive units in the Bundesliga at Leverkusen, and will try to maintain that production going into next season.