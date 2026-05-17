Jarell Quansah News: Scores in finale
Quansah scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV.
Quansah logged three of his four goals on the season in the last 12 Bundesliga matches, including a late equalizer on Saturday. He was part of one of the better defensive units in the Bundesliga at Leverkusen, and will try to maintain that production going into next season.
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