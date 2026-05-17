Jarell Quansah headshot

Jarell Quansah News: Scores in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Quansah scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV.

Quansah logged three of his four goals on the season in the last 12 Bundesliga matches, including a late equalizer on Saturday. He was part of one of the better defensive units in the Bundesliga at Leverkusen, and will try to maintain that production going into next season.

Jarell Quansah
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarell Quansah See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarell Quansah See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
362 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
363 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 12, 2025
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 5, 2025