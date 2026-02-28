Jarell Quansah News: Scores late equalizer

Quansah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Mainz.

The defender managed to find the back of the net late to give Leverkusen a point from the game. He has a good chance to find a hole to exploit offensively in the next match against Hamburger SV, as the side has allowed 32 goals through 22 league games.