Jarell Quansah News: Scores late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Quansah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Mainz.

The defender managed to find the back of the net late to give Leverkusen a point from the game. He has a good chance to find a hole to exploit offensively in the next match against Hamburger SV, as the side has allowed 32 goals through 22 league games.

