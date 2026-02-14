Jarell Quansah News: Scores on lone shot

Quansah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

Quansah made the most of his limited opportunities, putting a goal in the back of the net to give Leverkusen the 1-0 lead. The defender could have similar success against an Olympiacos side that gave up 14 goals during the UCL league phase.