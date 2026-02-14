Jarell Quansah headshot

Jarell Quansah News: Scores on lone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Quansah scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

Quansah made the most of his limited opportunities, putting a goal in the back of the net to give Leverkusen the 1-0 lead. The defender could have similar success against an Olympiacos side that gave up 14 goals during the UCL league phase.

Jarell Quansah
Bayer Leverkusen
