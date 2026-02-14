Jari Vandeputte Injury: Fit for Genoa contest

Vandeputte (thigh) "has rejoined the rest of the group in training this week and will be available Sunday," coach Davide Nicola stated.

Vandeputte will be back after missing two games because of a mild muscular issue and will compete with newcomers Morten Thorsby and Youssef Maleh for a pair of spots in the midfield. He has created one or more chances in nine outings in a row, racking up 15 key passes. Additionally, he has swung in at least one cross in every seasonal appearance, accumulating 107 (29 accurate) and providing four assists.