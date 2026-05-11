Jari Vandeputte News: Assists in win

Vandeputte assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), 12 crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Pisa.

Vandeputte broke his assist drought in timely fashion, delivering his first since a bright opening run of four assists in his first nine league games.Over his last six games the midfielder has scored one goal from five shots while creating eight chances and delivering 35 crosses across his last five games, with 28 of those crosses coming in his last three appearances.