Jari Vandeputte News: Decent creative performance

Vandeputte had 10 crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Torino.

Vandeputte turned in a solid shift in Sunday's 0-0 home draw against Torino, delivering 10 crosses, four corners and creating two chances. The midfielder continues to be a major set-piece weapon even though he has managed just one goal across his last four matches. Over that stretch, Vandeputte has whipped in 17 crosses, taken eight corners and created four chances, and those kinds of contributions could prove decisive down the stretch as Cremonese's relegation fight becomes more and more urgent.