Jari Vandeputte News: Productive showing against Milan

Vandeputte created six scoring chances and recorded one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to AC Milan.

Vandeputte got the nod after not playing for a month and pulled the strings in the final third, leading his side in key passes and co-pacing it in deliveries. He had seemingly been supplanted by Morten Thorsby, Youssef Maleh and Martin Payero, who wasn't entirely fit, before this game. He set a new season high in chances created and has had at least one in all but one fixture, averaging 1.9 per match. He has sent in double-digit crosses in three straight appearances, amassing 31 (five accurate) and adding 14 corners and two shots over that span.