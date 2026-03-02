Jari Vandeputte News: Productive showing against Milan
Vandeputte created six scoring chances and recorded one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to AC Milan.
Vandeputte got the nod after not playing for a month and pulled the strings in the final third, leading his side in key passes and co-pacing it in deliveries. He had seemingly been supplanted by Morten Thorsby, Youssef Maleh and Martin Payero, who wasn't entirely fit, before this game. He set a new season high in chances created and has had at least one in all but one fixture, averaging 1.9 per match. He has sent in double-digit crosses in three straight appearances, amassing 31 (five accurate) and adding 14 corners and two shots over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now