Jari Vandeputte News: Scores first goal of season

Vandeputte scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Parma.

Vandeputte doubled Cremonese's lead in the 68th minute and basically put the game on ice. He stayed active down the left flank all match long, chipping in two shots (two on target), four crosses and one chance created. The goal was his first of the season across 25 Serie A appearances. Vandeputte looks like he is starting to make more noise in the final third, as he has logged at least one shot in each of his last four games while creating nine chances over that stretch.