Jari Vandeputte News: Wins three tackles against Lecce

Vandeputte had two clearances, one off-target shot and one interception and won three of four tackles in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Lecce.

Vandeputte drew his second start in a row but mostly contributed defensively, unlike in the previous game, and was replaced by Martin Payero, who has been banged up lately, at halftime. His 10-game streak with at least one key pass ended, and he failed to send in a cross for the first time in the season. He has tallied at least one tackle in four straight displays, accumulating nine (seven won) and logging 31 deliveries (five accurate), 14 corners and eight chances created through that stretch.