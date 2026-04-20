Jarrad Branthwaite headshot

Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Awaiting tests on new injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Branthwaite suffered what could be another serious hamstring injury in Sunday's match against Liverpool, according to manager David Moyes. "I thought he played so well. I'm worried it could be serious, but we'll have to wait and see."

It looks like another period on the sidelines for Branthwaite and this time it could keep him out the rest of the season. He's battled hamstring issues since the campaign began and suffered another one late Sunday in which he needed to be stretchered off after being clearly distraught. His injury likely means a return to the XI for Michael Keane, who has been solid after not being considered a first-choice center-back much of the last couple seasons.

Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton
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