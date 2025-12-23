Branthwaite is getting closer to a return and might be back in team training before the end of the month, although coach David Moyes admitted it could take a bit longer than that. The defender has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the end of last season and was close to a return in late October before suffering a setback. Branthwaite is close to making his return, which will likely happen within the month of January, and he is expected to hold a starting role in the backline for the Toffees once fully fit to feature.