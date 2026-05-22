Jarrad Branthwaite headshot

Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Making good progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Branthwaite (hamstring) is making good progress in his recovery and is expected to be fit ahead of the 2026/27 season, according to coach David Moyes. "Jarrad's making good progress. He's got a progress over the summer."

Branthwaite had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up a hamstring injury, but the positive news is that the issue is unrelated to the previous hamstring problem that required surgery, making this a more straightforward recovery. The club will manage his rehabilitation carefully over the summer given his history of hamstring concerns, but the direction of travel is clearly positive and Everton are confident of having their young center-back fully available when preseason gets underway.

Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton
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