Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Out against Arsenal
Branthwaite (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Arsenal.
Branthwaite is a late absence for Saturday's clash against Arsenal due to an undisclosed injury. The defender had started the last four matches and his absence could be felt, especially with James Tarkowski also unavailable. Michael Keane starts in central defense alongside Jake O'Brien in his place.
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