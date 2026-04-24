Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Out for season

Branthwaite (hamstring) will remain out for the season, according to manager David Moyes. "Jarrad will be out for the season, then we've got quite a long close-season, so there should be plenty of time to get himself fit and ready to start next season, but he won't be fit again for this season. Jarrad is much better [than he was when he was taken off on a stretcher on Sunday] because he's realised that it isn't an injury to the same area that he had the hamstring operation. It's a different spot, and it's a hamstring injury any player could get. I hope it's not [going to keep being a risk going forward]. I hope it's a wee bit of an age where it's... not growing pains because it's far from that and he's a grown man now, but he's still learning a bit more about himself and what he does."

The positive news for Branthwaite is that this hamstring injury isn't related to the prior one in which he had surgery. However, with hamstring injuries an issue for him, they will take his return cautiously, not wanting to risk another injury and further time out after barely being available this campaign. Given that it's not as critical of an injury as first thought, he will now have his eyes on the start of the 2026/27 season.