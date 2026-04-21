Jarrad Branthwaite headshot

Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Season over, two months out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Branthwaite (hamstring) is done for the season and is expected to miss around two months as he recovers, according to Craig Hope of The Daily Mail.

Branthwaite was feared to have suffered an injury that would end his season, and further tests have revealed this, although the two-month absence is not as bad as first thought. However, this will keep him out of any type of World Cup inclusion and leave him working to make it back for the preseason, that is, if he suffers no setbacks. This ends a brutal season for the defender in which he only played 10 times (seven starts) due to nagging injuries, earning no clean sheets while recording 11 interceptions, 13 tackles and 41 clearances. He will hope to return to better form and health next campaign, with Michael Keane now likely to take Branthwaite's spot in the defense for the final few games of the campaign.

Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrad Branthwaite See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrad Branthwaite See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago