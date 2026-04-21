Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Season over, two months out

Branthwaite (hamstring) is done for the season and is expected to miss around two months as he recovers, according to Craig Hope of The Daily Mail.

Branthwaite was feared to have suffered an injury that would end his season, and further tests have revealed this, although the two-month absence is not as bad as first thought. However, this will keep him out of any type of World Cup inclusion and leave him working to make it back for the preseason, that is, if he suffers no setbacks. This ends a brutal season for the defender in which he only played 10 times (seven starts) due to nagging injuries, earning no clean sheets while recording 11 interceptions, 13 tackles and 41 clearances. He will hope to return to better form and health next campaign, with Michael Keane now likely to take Branthwaite's spot in the defense for the final few games of the campaign.