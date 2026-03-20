Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Status unclear for Saturday
Branthwaite (undisclosed) could be available for Saturday's game against Chelsea, according to manager David Moyes. "Both hopefully will be in and around the squad tomorrow. We did great without them, so, if we didn't have them, I'd be fine - but we've got them back amongst it, I think."
Branthwaite didn't play against Arsenal due to an undisclosed injury, and Moyes' words make it sound as if the defender could be available to return Saturday, although a final call will be made closer to Saturday's contest. Branthwaite has missed considerable time this season due to a nagging hamstring injury, and he's been limited to just seven appearances (five starts) in the current Premier League campaign.
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