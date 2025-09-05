The center-back suffered a hamstring injury a few days before the season opener against Leeds United and has yet to return to action. Even though he'll be assessed before facing Villa, there's no certainty on whether he's close to returning, as the coaching staff hasn't provided further updates on his status. Michael Keane has been starting at center-back as Branthwaite's replacement in a depleted defensive line that also has Nathan Patterson (groin), Adam Aznou (ankle) and Vitaly Mykolenko (undisclosed) as injury concerns.