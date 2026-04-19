Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Stretchered off field

Branthwaite was stretchered off the field in the 87th minute due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Branthwaite just cannot remain fit this season, as the defender looks to have suffered another serious injury after he was stretchered off the field, appearing to have potentially suffered another hamstring injury. This comes with just 10 games played all season, missing most of the campaign due to a previous injury. If it is deemed serious at all, this will likely end his season, leaving James Tarkowski and Michael Keane to start at center-back.