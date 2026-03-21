Jarrad Branthwaite News: Finds bench role

Branthwaite (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.

Branthwaite is back in the squad for Saturday's clash but starts on the bench after missing the previous match due to an undisclosed injury, with the staff opting to ease him back into action. The defender has already missed significant time this season due to a nagging hamstring injury and has been limited to just seven appearances, and could see minutes depending on the match scenario.