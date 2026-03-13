Jarrad Branthwaite headshot

Jarrad Branthwaite News: Managed carefully

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Branthwaite is being carefully managed by the coaching staff after returning from a long-term injury but should be fine moving forward, according to coach David Moyes. "Jarrad, we're thinking will be okay. We had to leave him out for one of the games. I think the time and length of Jarrad's injury meant we were always going to be mindful of it."

Branthwaite returned in January from a long-term hamstring injury and has started five of the last seven matches across all competitions, though the coaching staff is managing his workload carefully to avoid any setback. The defender should be good to go moving forward according to coach David Moyes, but he could still be handed a breather here and there when needed. If that happens, Michael Keane would likely be the one stepping into the starting role in the back line.

Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton
