Jarrad Branthwaite News: Missing due to reintegration program
Branthwaite is not with his team for Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Preston North End due to a reintegration program, according to his club.
Branthwaite is missing from the team sheet for Carabao Cup action, although it is not due to injury, as the defender is being taken care of carefully following his hamstring injury to end last campaign. He is going through a planned reintegration program that leaves him out Wednesday, but the good news is that it doesn't appear to be a concern. He will likely be an option for league play come Saturday, but may miss out on some midweek matches moving forward for the next few weeks.
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