Jarrad Branthwaite headshot

Jarrad Branthwaite News: Scores against Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Branthwaite scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Newcastle United.

Branthwaite scored with a well taken header from a corner delivered by James Garner. He has quickly reestablished himself as a key player for Everton since returning from injury in January, and his physical presence continues to provide attacking upside on set pieces. This was only his sixth Premier League appearance of the season, and Everton have yet to keep a clean sheet since his return to the lineup. However, his next fixture comes against Burnley, who sit 19th, giving him and the defense a strong opportunity to respond.

Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrad Branthwaite See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrad Branthwaite See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago