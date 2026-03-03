Jarrad Branthwaite News: Scores against Newcastle

Branthwaite scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Newcastle United.

Branthwaite scored with a well taken header from a corner delivered by James Garner. He has quickly reestablished himself as a key player for Everton since returning from injury in January, and his physical presence continues to provide attacking upside on set pieces. This was only his sixth Premier League appearance of the season, and Everton have yet to keep a clean sheet since his return to the lineup. However, his next fixture comes against Burnley, who sit 19th, giving him and the defense a strong opportunity to respond.