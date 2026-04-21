Jarrod Bowen News: 10 crosses Monday
Bowen generated one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.
Bowen recorded a season-high 10 crosses in Monday's draw, though he only recorded one accurate cross and one chance created despite that high volume. He also tied a season high with six corners. He was active on the defensive end in the clean sheet as well, contributing two clearances, one tackle and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.
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