Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: 10 crosses Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Bowen generated one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Bowen recorded a season-high 10 crosses in Monday's draw, though he only recorded one accurate cross and one chance created despite that high volume. He also tied a season high with six corners. He was active on the defensive end in the clean sheet as well, contributing two clearances, one tackle and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrod Bowen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrod Bowen See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
FPL GW32 Free Hit Team: Best Draft and Picks for Gameweek 32
SOC
FPL GW32 Free Hit Team: Best Draft and Picks for Gameweek 32
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
11 days ago
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
SOC
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago