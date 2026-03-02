Jarrod Bowen News: Assists in rout
Bowen assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 5-2 loss versus Liverpool.
Bowen provided one assist during Saturday's one-sided rout at the hands of Liverpool. The striker made the most of his limited chances getting forward, setting up a single goal during the defeat. It wasn't enough to really change the match as Liverpool dominated right from the opening minute.
