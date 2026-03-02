Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Assists in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Bowen assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 5-2 loss versus Liverpool.

Bowen provided one assist during Saturday's one-sided rout at the hands of Liverpool. The striker made the most of his limited chances getting forward, setting up a single goal during the defeat. It wasn't enough to really change the match as Liverpool dominated right from the opening minute.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrod Bowen See More
