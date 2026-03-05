Jarrod Bowen News: Assists in win
Bowen assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Fulham. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 100th minute.
Bowen set up the only goal during Wednesday's win, a crucial goal and three points in the back half of the season. Bowen does everything going forward and is constantly busy in every aspect of the attack. He should remain a massive contributor throughout the Premier League run in.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrod Bowen See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 286 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrod Bowen See More