Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Bowen assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Fulham. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 100th minute.

Bowen set up the only goal during Wednesday's win, a crucial goal and three points in the back half of the season. Bowen does everything going forward and is constantly busy in every aspect of the attack. He should remain a massive contributor throughout the Premier League run in.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrod Bowen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarrod Bowen See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago