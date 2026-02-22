Jarrod Bowen News: Creates five chances in draw
Bowen registered two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.
Bowen produced season-high counts in crosses and chances created, but he failed to set up a goal this time. He also took multiple shots for the fourth time over his latest five Premier League appearances. Currently operating as a right winger, the versatile forward remains an undisputed starter and the squad's top attacking threat as he tries to increase his team-high totals of eight goals and three assists.
