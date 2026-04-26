Jarrod Bowen News: Delivers two assists in victory

Bowen assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Everton.

Bowen delivered a two-assist performance in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League home win over Everton, first whipping in the corner that Tomas Soucek powered home in the 51st minute before setting up the winner in stoppage time with a smart knockdown from El Hadji Malick Diouf's cross that Callum Wilson converted to seal it. He also saw a close-range effort blocked in the first half and was West Ham's main attacking spark all game long, finishing with two assists and two chances created. The Englishman now sits on eight goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season, matching his career-best assist tally from the 2021/22 campaign, and he will be eyeing a new personal high over the final four matches.