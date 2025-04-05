Jarrod Bowen News: Finds net in draw

Bowen scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (not accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Bowen was a constant danger as the Hammers lead striker Saturday. He engaged in 18 duels (winning eight), executed two clearances, two tackles and two interceptions, and found the net with his only shot on target; he also had another attempt that was blocked. He has scored twice and produced an assist from West Ham's last six matches, and is currently the team's top scorer with eight and has created the most assists with five.