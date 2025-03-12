Jarrod Bowen News: Four shots in defeat

Bowen had four shots (one on goal) and five crosses (one accurate) in Monday's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Bowen recorded four shots in a match for the first time in five games since returning from a 22-day absence. This also marked the third time in five outings that he registered at least one shot on target. Additionally, this was the 10th time this season that he accounted for at least five crosses, and it was his first time in three outings with an accurate cross.