Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Great offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Bowen assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Recently, Bowen has gotten more starts at the striker position, making it easier for him to get shots on goal. This has been evident with his last five striker starts getting him six shots on target. But most noticeably, Bowen's most significant contribution to the one-all draw was his assist via a pass to Tomas Soucek's goal-producing effort.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
More Stats & News
