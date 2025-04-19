Fantasy Soccer
Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Nets goal again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Bowen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton.

April has been a good month for Bowen. Before it even ends for West Ham, he has two goals on seven shots (three on goal) across his last three appearances. With the two-goal stretch, Bowen is only one away from reaching double digits in the goal category.

