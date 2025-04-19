Jarrod Bowen News: Nets goal again
Bowen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton.
April has been a good month for Bowen. Before it even ends for West Ham, he has two goals on seven shots (three on goal) across his last three appearances. With the two-goal stretch, Bowen is only one away from reaching double digits in the goal category.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now