Jarrod Bowen News: Nets winning goal

Bowen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Arsenal.

Bowen did not affect the match much, but he took his chance when it mattered most in West Ham's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. In 82 minutes played, Bowen scored one goal from two shots (one on target, one off), made one pass into the final third, and had two touches in the opposition's box. Arsenal's dominance of possession meant that Bowen had to do his best in holdup play against Gabriel and William Saliba- not exactly an ideal matchup. Still, the goal will be all he cares about. West Ham will hope for another clinical performance in front of net this Thursday when they host Leicester City.