Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bowen assisted twice to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Friday's 4-0 victory against Wolverhampton.

Bowen assisted two goals Friday, goals in the 42nd and 68th minutes scored by Konstantinos Mavropanos and Valentin Castellanos, respectively. He has been in great form as of late, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in his last 10 Premier League appearances. He'll look to keep the momentum going next Monday at Crystal Palace.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
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