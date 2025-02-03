Fantasy Soccer
Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Returns to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Bowen (foot) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Chelsea.

Bowen is back with the club after trending towards a return this week, immediately seeing the start following around a month absence. The attacker should continue in this role moving forward, as he is the club's most crucial player, notching nine goal contributions in 19 appearances (19 starts) this season.

