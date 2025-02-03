Jarrod Bowen News: Returns to starting role
Bowen (foot) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Chelsea.
Bowen is back with the club after trending towards a return this week, immediately seeing the start following around a month absence. The attacker should continue in this role moving forward, as he is the club's most crucial player, notching nine goal contributions in 19 appearances (19 starts) this season.
