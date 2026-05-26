Jarrod Bowen News: Scores and assists in 3-0 win

Bowen scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Leeds United.

Bowen scored the second and assisted Taty Castellanos for the opener as West Ham went on to win 3-0 against Leeds. The result was not enough to keep them in the Premier League, and they will be relegated. Bowen reached 20 goal involvements for the year with nine goals and 11 assists, playing in all 38 games. This was the second time this year that he has scored and provided an assist.