Jarrod Bowen News: Scores in return

Bowen scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Chelsea.

Bowen scored the first goal of the match Monday in his return to the pitch following a month absence with a foot injury. He's picked up from where he left off prior to his injury, totaling three goals and one assist with 19 shots (eight on target) and 16 crosses (three accurate) in the last six PL games played.