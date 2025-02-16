Fantasy Soccer
Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Sends eight crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Bowen registered eight crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Brentford.

In what marked his second game back from a month-long absence, Bowen tied his season high with eight crosses. It also marked the fourth time on the season that he registered at least two accurate crosses. Additionally, he accounted for two tackles won for a second consecutive outing.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
