Jarrod Bowen News: Three crosses in loss
Bowen registered two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 loss versus Wolverhampton.
Bowen sent a minimum of three crosses for the second time in three outings and is up to three accurate crosses in that span. This was also his fifth consecutive outing with at least two shots, and he is up to 14 shots and five shots on target over that stretch.
