Jarrod Bowen headshot

Jarrod Bowen News: Yet another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Bowen assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

Bowen would earn the lone assist of Saturday's match for the Hammers, linking up with Konstantinos Mavropanos in the 35th minute. This is a fourth straight game with a goal contribution for the midfielder, with two goals and three assists during that span. He remains a key part of the team, keeping them together with his 14 goal contributions in 30 appearances this season.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
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