Jason Shokalook Injury: Questionable Saturday
Shokalook is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Montreal because of a head injury.
Shokalook was an unused substitute in the opening game, so his absence shouldn't change too much in the team's plans, with Hugo Cuypers continuing to lead the front line. The 23-year-old striker may still have a chance to feature but most likely as a substitute if he recovers in time for upcoming action.
