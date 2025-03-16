Jasper Cillessen News: Average performance in draw

Cillessen made one save and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Cillessen had a middling showing in net as Las Palmas drew with Deportivo Alaves 2-2. The Dutch keeper made one save, conceded two goals, made no diving saves or saves from inside his own box, but did complete nine of his 11 long ball passes. To his credit, the goals both came from good offensive positions, so there was not much he could have done to stop them. He will hope to have a better showing against Celta Vigo on March 31 after the international break.