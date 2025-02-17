Jasper Cillessen News: Concedes three in defeat
Cillessen recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Mallorca.
Cillessen conceded at least two goals for a fifth time in six outings and is up to a total of 14 goals against in that span. On the other hand, this was the fourth time in five matches that he made at least three saves. Up next for Las Palmas is a meeting with Barcelona on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now