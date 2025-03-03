Fantasy Soccer
Jasper Cillessen headshot

Jasper Cillessen News: Magnificent display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Cillessen recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Valladolid.

Cillessen almost single-handedly salvaged a draw for Las Palmas on Friday against Real Valladolid. The Dutch keeper made six saves, a remarkable five saves from inside his own box, one diving save, and the one goal he conceded came from almost right in front of his own net. It was one of Cillessen's best performances of the season, and Las Palmas will need him to come up big again if they hope to secure unlikely points against Real Betis this Sunday.

Jasper Cillessen
Las Palmas
