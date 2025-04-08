Jasper Loffelsend News: First assist with San Diego

Loffelsend assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Seattle Sounders FC. He was injured and subbed out in the 55th minute.

Loffelsend's pass cut through a porous Seattle backline to setup San Diego's third goal Saturday as they earned a convincing 3-0 victory. Over his 55 minutes of play, the right full-back also contributed three tackles (one won), one interception and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort. Loffelsend has appeared in each of San Diego's first seven MLS fixtures, starting on five occasions.