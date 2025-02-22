Javain Brown Injury: Questionable against San Jose

Brown (knee) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.

Brown is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury that kept him out of the Concacaf game against Herediano midweek. His potential absence could lead to a change in the starting lineup, as he was in contention to start at right-back. If he is unavailable, Bode Hidalgo is expected to replace him in the lineup.