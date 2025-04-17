Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javain Brown headshot

Javain Brown Injury: Ruled out until next season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Brown underwent a successful surgery on Wednesday after suffering a left knee ACL tear in last Tuesday's training session, the club announced.

Brown is ruled out for the season after suffering a left knee ACL tear in last Tuesday's training session. He underwent successful surgery on Wednesday performed by RSL team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dain Allred of Intermountain Health Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. He will now begin his recovery and is expected to be ready for the preseason of the 2026 MLS campaign.

Javain Brown
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now